A newly released 911 call has revealed the final moments of an Arizona teen as she spoke with first responders after being shot at her home in 2022.

Rachel Hansen was only 19 years old when the shooting took place. Two years later, her killer has still not been caught, and her family hopes the details of the call will make someone come forward with information.

“I’ve been shot,” Hansen told the 911 dispatcher, along with her home address. “Someone broke in and shot me...Please hurry, please hurry. Oh (redacted) I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding.”

Police also released body camera videos that were blurred, AZ Family reported. No 911 audio was released, only the transcript.

“Do you have any kind of clean cloth there that you can apply pressure to it? Is there anybody there with you?” the dispatcher asked, according to the transcript.

Hansen told the dispatcher that the shooter broke into her home, shot her and left. She said that she was alone.

“Are you close to any kind of cloth or a shirt or a towel that you can use?” the dispatcher asked, to which Hansen replied: “No.”

“There’s nothing near you? Rachel, I need you to talk to me, OK?” the dispatcher said.

“I can’t,” Hansen responded.

Rachel Hansen’s family hopes someone will see the newly released transcript and footage and come forward with information. ( Silent Witness )

Gilbert Police Department and the Gilbert Fire Department arrived within five minutes and body cam footage shows them telling a neighbor they have to do a security sweep. On another body cam, an officer armed with a rifle is seen securing the premises.

Hansen was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries and the case has since gone cold.

Hansen’s mother, who is working with a private investigator, has urged anyone with any information to reach out.

“If anyone sees it for the first time or hears it or it rekindles something please just remember to reach out to Silent Witness,” she told AZ Family.

“It’s been extremely difficult to continue life to do what we need to do every day without Rachel in it and not having any answers.”

The heartbroken mother added that she wished the audio of the 911 call was released.

She added: “We wanted to hear our daughter’s voice and her last words that she spoke so we were disappointed it was a transcript only.”

Silent Witness is offering up to $7,000 for information in the case.