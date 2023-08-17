Maryland police to announce ‘potential suspect’ in Rachel Morin murder investigation

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Maryland have announced they will hold a press conference on Thursday with updates on the investigation into Rachel Morin’s homicide.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that information about a “potential suspect” will be discussed.

It comes nearly two weeks after the mother-of-five’s body was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend reported her missing that night after she failed to return home and her body was found the following day.

Police said earlier this week that investigators had identified a group of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail before she was killed. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – were contacted by law enforcement.

“Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a press conference last week.

He said that a team of detectives had been working around the clock to piece together a timeline of the case and that some of the “more than 100 tips” that have been submitted by the public “have been promising.”