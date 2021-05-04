Body camera footage from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows an exchange in which a woman appears to call a Latino police officer a “murderer”.

The video was posted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who claimed he knows who the woman is but is choosing not to identify her.

The exchange took place in San Dimas, California, on 23 April after a deputy stopped a driver for apparently using her mobile phone while driving.

The officer started to tell the woman: “I pulled you over because...”

“You’re a murderer,” the driver interjected, while also filming the exchange. Later in the video, the woman can be heard saying, “can you call your supervisor?”

The driver then goes on to accuse the deputy of “harassing” her. She said: “You scared me and made me think you were going to murder me.”

“Ok, well, I’m sorry you feel that way,” he replied.

“Ok.”

Later in the video, she says, “I’m perfectly legal and I’m a teacher.”

“Congratulations,” the deputy tells her.

“You’re a murderer.”

She continues to claim: “You’re threatening to kill me and my son,” who was in the car with her.

The deputy then goes on to ask her if the car is her own.

“Yes, it is. You’re trying to say I stole my car because you’re jealous? Is that what that’s about?”

The deputy’s boss comes to the scene and tells the woman that she was pulled over for using her phone while driving.

“You’ll always be Mexican, you’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be,” she says as he hands over the ticket, telling her to “have a good day”.

Mr Melugin’s tweet reported that Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva informed him that he’s “proud of his deputy for staying calm and professional during this interaction”.

Mr Melugin also said that San Dimas station of the LA County Sheriff’s Department does not require body cameras, but that the officer took it upon himself to wear it and said that the driver was a professor who has a background of filing complaints against an officer, which she did in this instance as well.