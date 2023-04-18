Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ralph Yarl’s mother has spoken out to reveal that the Black teenager can’t stop crying as he recovers from his injuries after being shot in the head by an 84-year-old white homeowner.

Cleo Nagbe told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on Tuesday that the 16-year-old has been left to replay last Thursday’s attack “over and over again”.

“You can see that he is just replaying the situation over and over again. And that just doesn’t stop my tears either, because when you see your kid just sits there and constantly he just – tears are just rolling from both sides of his eyes, there’s nothing you can say to him,” she said.

She said that her son is able to communicate “when he feels like it” but he mostly “just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes”.

Ms Nagbe revealed that the bullet was lodged in Ralph’s head for a staggering 12 hours after Andrew Lester, 84, decided to shoot him twice through the glass screen door of his home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The teenager spent four days in hospital while the white homeowner is still walking free.

Mr Lester was finally charged on Monday afternoon with assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years, but had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning.

Protesters have been demanding justice for Ralph and a growing chorus of celebrities are weighing in on the case, voicing outrage over the shooting and the treatment of his accused attacker.

Kansas City Police said that Ralph had gone to collect his siblings from a friend’s house on 115th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, on the evening of 13 April.

Police said that the teenager got muddled up with the address and accidentally went to a home on 115th Street by mistake.

There, Ralph allegedly rang the doorbell and the homeowner opened fire on him through a glass screen door using a .32 caliber revolver.

The aspiring Texas A&M University student was shot twice – once in the head and once in the arm.

Ralph Yarl’s mother Cleo Nagbe and attorney Lee Merritt speak out (CBS Mornings)

Prosecutors said that there is no indication Ralph and the homeowner exchanged any words with each other before the shooting unfolded and there is no footage of the encounter.

According to a probable cause statement, Mr Lester told police he was in bed when he heard the doorbell ring and so he grabbed a handgun.

When he saw Ralph, he claimed he was “scared to death” at the boy’s size and feared he was unable to defend himself given his elderly age.

He claimed he thought the boy was trying to break in and so shot twice through his exterior glass door, the documents state.

However, Ralph told police from his bed at Children’s Mercy Hospital that he did not pull the door – but only pressed the doorbell.

He said he was waiting at the door when the man opened it and immediately shot him. He fell to the ground and was shot a second time, he said.

After being shot, he said he heard the shooter warn him: “Don’t come around here.”

Prosecutors said that the investigation found no evidence to suggest Ralph was trying to enter the property.

The suspect was initially taken into custody on Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold.

However, under Missouri state law, a person can only be held for 24 hours on suspicion of a felony before officials must either charge or release them. Mr Lester was released pending further investigation. The charges were announced later by Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that – due to Ralph’s injuries – police had been unable to get a formal statement from the victim. This was also contradicted by Ralph’s attorneys who said that the teenager gave an interview from his hospital bed on Friday.

Ralph Yarl had gone to pick up his younger brothers when he got the wrong house (AP)

While the police chief initially said that there was no evidence to date to indicate that the shooting was racially motivated, Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said while announcing the charges that officials now believe there was a racial element.

The shooting – which marks the latest in a growing number of shootings of Black people in America – has sparked protests in the city demanding justice and a GoFundMe to support the teen has now topped $2.7m.

A woman who identified herself as Ralph’s aunt described 16-year-old Ralph as a “fantastic kid” in the GoFundMe campaign.

“At school, he is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. Jazz and competition band. He is a section leader in the marching band; a scholar and one of the top base clarinet players in Missouri. He recently earned Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention. He plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra. He is a 2022 Missouri scholar academy alumni. Ralph can often be found with a musical instrument. He loves them all,” it reads.

“Last summer, Ralph attended Missouri Scholar’s Academy, where he got a full college life experience. His goal is to attend Texas A&M to major in chemical Engineering.

“When asked how he plans to get into this university, he said, “Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.” Ralph’s teacher and friends describe him as “ a kind soul,” “quiet,” “friendly,” “well-mannered,” “always willing to help,” “super smart,” and a “musical genius.” Ralph was looking forward to graduating high school and finally getting the opportunity to visit West Africa before starting college. Life looks a lot different right now.”