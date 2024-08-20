Accused rapist caught with gloves and mask on way to kill ex and her mom, cops say

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An accused rapist in Oklahoma has been arrested in a separate case after police said they found him with latex gloves and a painter’s mask as part of a plan to murder his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Matthew Robert Austin, 18, was turned in by a friend who heard him talking about “harming his ex-girlfriend and family,” per court records obtained by Law & Crime.

Authorities with the Norman Police Department took Austin into custody on July 18 near his ex-girlfriend’s house. Police said Austin had a Home Depot bag filled with the items.

When police discovered the items, he told them he was planning to “paint his room or something along those lines,” records showed.

Austin admitted his intentions to stab his ex-girlfriend and her family and revealed the active case against him by the Moore Police Department regarding the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

A witness said Austin told them his ex-girlfriend was “messing with my life” and “he would just stab them so they would not scream.” He also admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old but told police he thought she was 19, cops said.

The girl’s mother contacted the Moore Police Department in Oklahoma and told them Austin had raped her daughter, according to the arrest warrant in that case. Text messages showed the two had known each other.

According to the outlet, Austin had told the girl he was 16 years old when he was actually 18. He visited her house in July and “forced himself on her and raped her,” the affidavit states.

Austin then told the girl not to tell anyone because of their age difference and said “It needed to be a secret,” cops said, adding that he allegedly told the girl he had done that before and everything would be ok. A nurse examiner at a local hospital assessed the girl.

Austin has been detained and booked for planning acts of violence, possession of marijuana, devising plans to cause serious bodily harm or death and intimidating a witness. His total bond on those charges is over $30,000. He’d previously been booked on rape in the second degree. On that charge, his bond has been set at $400,000.