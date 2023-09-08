Rapper arrested after police say he confessed to murder in a song

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rapper in Las Vegas has been charged with murder after police claim he "confessed to the murder in his lyrics."

Kenjuan McDaniel — aka The Biggest Finn4800 — was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on 29 August. He faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

A court set Mr McDaniel's bail at $1m, and he has been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The rapper was previously considered a "person of interest" in the death of Randall Wallace on 18 September, 2021. Police said Mr McDaniel was tied to a vehicle matching the description of the one used in Mr Wallace's murder, according to CNN.

Mr McDaniel posted a music video to YouTube for his song "Fadee Free" in mid-July, prompting detectives to pour over the images and lyrics for clues.

“Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder," Mr McDaniel's arrest warrant said. "This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. … Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge."

The arrest warrant includes a few of the lyrics investigators believe show Mr McDaniel's guilt.

“I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die/ not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry,” one of the lines included in the warrant states.

Another line: “Parked the car, double back on feet, the smartest way to slide, drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod’.”

The lyrics reportedly revealed details about the murder that have not been made public, according to the investigators.

The music video also reportedly featured the rapper re-enacting the murder in a way that is "consistent with evidence at the scene."

“The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video. The music video further validated the results of the investigation,” the warrant says.

Mr McDaniel has a preliminary hearing set for 14 September.