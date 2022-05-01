Remains discovered in the search for Taylor Pomaski have been identified as those belonging to the 29-year-old, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said on Sunday that the remains had been identified by the Institute of Forensic Sciences, in an email to The Independent.

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close”, Mr Gilliland added.

Pomaski’s family were informed about the identification earlier this week, reports said, although no suspects have been named in her death or disappearance.

Authorities located the remains in Houston in December 2021 while searching for Pomaski, who went missing in April last year. A citizen group called Texas EquuSearch helped in the discovery.

Pomaski, who last seen at a house party in Houston on 25 April 2021, allegedly argued with Mr Ware, her boyfriend, before vanishing. The pair were thought to have been dating for around a year.

Mr Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, had been charged almost week before the party on allegations of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded AK-47, and was out on a bond when Pomaski went missing.

In June 201, he was arrested again by US Marshals for alleged bond violations, and as Fox26 Houston reported Mr Ware was found with weapons and drugs after driving at more than 115mph.

The former NFL player has since been held in Montgomery County Jail north of Houston, NBC News reported, with no bond. It was not clear when he is due to appear in court.