Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with the brutal murders of two more women, whose remains were found over two decades ago, including a victim whom investigators had previously linked to a different suspect.

Heuermann, 60, was back in court in Riverhead, New York, on Thursday morning where he was arraigned on murder charges in the 2003 dismemberment death of 20-year-old Jessica Taylor and the 1993 death of 28-year-old Sandra Costilla. He pleaded not guilty to the shocking charges that came just days after another exhaustive search at his Long Island home.

The former Manhattan architect, who was first arrested in July 2023, has already been charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – collectively known as the “Gilgo Four” – after their remains were found in burlap sacks along Ocean Parkway.

The remains of the four women were the first of 10 found along a remote beach parkway on Long Island between late fall 2010 and early spring 2011. All four women were sex workers, authorities have said.

Jessica Taylor, a Poughkeepsie resident who worked as an escort in New York City, was found dismembered in a wooded area of Manorville, New York, on July 26, 2003. Her torso was found, but other parts were missing.

Jessica Taylor, a Poughkeepsie resident who worked as an escort in New York City, was found dismembered in a wooded area of Manorville, New York, on July 26, 2003 ( Remembering Jessica Taylor/Facebook )

Those remains, including her head, hands and forearm were discovered years later – along Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011 – and initially labeled “Jane Doe No. 5.”

Sandra Costilla was a resident of Queens whose remains were found on November 20, 1993, on Cove Road in North Sea, a Southampton town. She had not been included among the group of Gilgo Beach victims — until now.

Instead, investigators suspected that convicted serial killer John Bittrolff was linked to Costilla’s murder, but he was never charged. He is currently serving a 50-years-to-life sentence at Clinton Correctional Center in Dannemora.

New murder charges follow second massive search at suspect’s home

Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla are the first alleged victims of Heuermann who were murdered before 2007, according to Newsday, which first reported news of the indictment this week.

This is also the first time he’s been charged in connection with victims whose remains were found dismembered and somewhere other than Ocean Parkway. This expands the area of where he allegedly dumped bodies by more than 40 miles.

Sandra Costilla, a resident of Queens whose remains were found on on November 20, 1993, had not been included among the group of Gilgo Beach victims — until now ( SCDA )

Heuermann, who has been held without bail since his arrest on July 13, has pleaded not guilty to the four murder charges. He was previously due back in court for a status hearing on June 18 until this week’s indictment came through.

It comes just days after Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators completed a second search of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park and a search of an area of Manorville where the partial remains of two Jessica Taylor — and Valerie Mack — were found more than two decades ago.

Taylor’s torso was found off Halsey Manor Lane in Manorville about a mile south of where Valerie Mack’s remains were discovered near the Long Island Expressway, Newsday reported. However, Mack’s death is not a part of the new indictment, sources told the paper.

Over the course of nine days back in April of this year, Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators searched the area of Manorville where the remains of Taylor and Mack were discovered, as well as Heuermann’s home.

A first search of the house back in July lasted 12 days and turned up more than 200 firearms, including dozens stored in a basement vault. Investigators also tore up a wooden deck, used an excavator to dig up the backyard and scanned for buried objects with specialized equipment.

A first search of the house back in July after Heuermann’s arrest, lasted 12 days and turned up more than 200 firearms, including dozens stored in a basement vault ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Robert Macedonio, who represents Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, talked to Newsday last week after inspecting the condition of the Massapequa Park property following the most recent search.

“It seems to be that the focus was in the basement,” Macedonio said at the time.

Asa Ellerup, left, the estranged wife of Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann, arrives at court in Riverhead on April 17, 2024 ( AP )

“There doesn’t seem to be much disturbance in the bathrooms [and] bedrooms.” But details of what exactly the investigators were looking for in the basement remains a mystery.

Gilgo Beach victim was once tied to a different suspect

Investigators descended on Long Island’s Manorville in April looking for evidence in the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, which they had hoped to tie to convicted murderer John Bittrolff, 57, police sources with knowledge of the case told the New York Post at the time.

The extensive search shifted to North Sea, a hamlet within Southampton Town, where she had been found on November 20, 1993, beaten and strangled. She was nude and her hands were tied behind her.

Costilla, who also used the last name Cutello, was 28 years old when she was killed. She had lived in Ridgewood, Queens until around 1992, police said at the time. And records showed she had also previously lived in an apartment in Flushing, Queens

She was initially linked to the murders of Colleen McNamee and Rita Tangredi, who John Bittrolff was later convicted of killing.

But the DNA linking him to the other two victims was not found at Costilla’s scene, former Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla said in 2014.

Investigators suspected that convicted serial killer John Bittrolff (left) was linked to the murder of Sandra Costilla (right) but he was never charged ( SCDA )

Her death had not been tied to the Gilgo Beach investigation until K-9 units spent five hours in April searching the wooded North Sea property where her remains had been found, Newsday reported.

While the other Gilgo Beach murder victims have been described by police as sex workers, Costilla was not.

Just months before Heuermann was arrested at his Manhattan firm last year, Bittrolff was dismissed as the Gilgo Beach suspect.

Gilgo Beach saga began with a missing sex worker

The case began back in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a young woman working as a sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach. She called 911 for help saying she feared for her life and was never seen alive again.

During a search for Gilbert in a dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered human remains. Within days, four victims had been found. By spring 2011, the number of victims rose to 10.

Gilbert’s body was then found in December 2011. Her cause of death is widely contested with authorities long claiming that it is not connected to the serial killer or killers but that she died from accidental drowning as she fled from the client’s home.

Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor, and Shannan Gilbert with crime scene from Ocean Parkway murders ( Suffolk County Police Department )

However, an independent autopsy commissioned by her family ruled that she died by strangulation and her family continues to believe she was murdered.

Court records show that Heuermann was linked to the “Gilgo Four” murders through a tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, “sadistic” online searches and phone calls taunting victims’ families.

Email accounts allegedly used by Heuermann were used “to access and/or conduct searches related to pornography, rape, torture, and sex workers several thousand times,” prosecutors said.

Melissa Barthelemy, top left, Amber Costello, top right, Megan Waterman, bottom left, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose bodies were found in 2010 are the Gilgo Four ( Suffolk County Police Department via AP )

Among the harrowing searches were: “autopsy photos of female”, “stories of rape audio”, “escorts manhattan”, and “very skinny white teen tied up porn.”

His DNA was also found on one of the victims, while his wife’s hair was found on three of the four women he is connected to, according to prosecutors.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine if Heuermann is also linked to any of the other victims – while law enforcement officials across the country are probing cold case murders for any potential ties.

A trial date has not been set.