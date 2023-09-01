Jump to content

Rhode Island airport on lockdown over ‘security threat’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 01 September 2023 17:00
Police attend to possible ‘security threat’ at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport

(Screenshot / Facebook / John DePetro Show)

The Rhode Island TF Green International Airport is on lockdown as a possible “security threat” is evaluated.

Rhode Island State Police Col Darnell Weaver said that the threat “appears to be unfounded at this time”.

The airport wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter on Friday morning: “Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat. Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available.”

Both state and local police responded to the possible threat at the airport, according to WPRI.

“We received a call of a possible threat at the airport, multiple agencies are investigating now and conducting a search of the parking lots,” Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor told the local TV station.

More follows...

