Rhode Island airport on lockdown over ‘security threat’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rhode Island TF Green International Airport is on lockdown as a possible “security threat” is evaluated.

Rhode Island State Police Col Darnell Weaver said that the threat “appears to be unfounded at this time”.

The airport wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter on Friday morning: “Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat. Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available.”

Both state and local police responded to the possible threat at the airport, according to WPRI.

“We received a call of a possible threat at the airport, multiple agencies are investigating now and conducting a search of the parking lots,” Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor told the local TV station.

More follows...