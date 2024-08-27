Support truly

Students at Rice University in Houston were forced into lockdown on their first day of classes after an apparent murder suicide on campus.

The body of a junior student, Andrea Rodriguez, Avila, was found in her dorm by university police during a wellness check on Monday, according to department Chief Clemente Rodriguez. One of Avila's relatives became concerned after the student missed her Monday classes, CNN reports.

Rice University Police also found a man — believed to be Avila's shooter — dead inside the room. The man was not immediatly identified by police. Police said he did not appear to be a university student, worker, or faculty member, but an investigation is ongoing.

He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The investigators also found a note at the scene of the shooting they believe was written by the gunman. The exact contents of the note have not been revealed to the public, but police said the contents suggested the pair were involved in a troubled romantic relationship.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship and obviously having a troubled relationship at this time," Rodriguez said.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry at Avila's dorm room, suggesting the shooter accompanied her to her room before the attack.

Just after the bodies were found — around 5:40pm — the campus went into lockdown. All of the remaining classes and activities scheduled for Monday were cancelled. The lockdown was lifted on Monday night just before 7:20pm.

Following the discovery, Rice University President Reginald DesRoches issued a statement to the campus.

“This is a speech that no president ever wants to make,” DesRoches said. “Tonight, I want all of our students, our parents and the entire Rice community to know that the Rice campus is safe and there is no immediate threat, and tonight we will wrap our arms around our students."

The Rice University Police Department is leading the investigation with the help of the Houston Police Department.

Avila's parents plan to fly from their home in Maryland to Houston on Tuesday to communicate with police and the university staff.