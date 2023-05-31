Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Carolina gas station owner who falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing bottles of water before fatally shooting him has been charged with murder, according to police.

Rick Chow, 58, who runs a Shell in Columbia, chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton down the street before shooting him in the back, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department said in a press conference on Monday.

“It’s senseless, it doesn’t make sense,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “You have a family that’s grieving. We have a community that’s grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot.”

More follows