Gas station owner charged with murder after fatally shooting teenager he falsely accused of shoplifting

Rick Chow is facing a murder charge after shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, police say

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 31 May 2023 15:23
<p>South Carolina gas station owner Rick Chow has been charged with murder after shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton </p>

South Carolina gas station owner Rick Chow has been charged with murder after shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton

(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A South Carolina gas station owner who falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing bottles of water before fatally shooting him has been charged with murder, according to police.

Rick Chow, 58,  who runs a Shell in Columbia, chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton down the street before shooting him in the back, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department said in a press conference on Monday.

“It’s senseless, it doesn’t make sense,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “You have a family that’s grieving. We have a community that’s grieving over a 14-year-old who was shot.”

More follows

