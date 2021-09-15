Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason
Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials.
The agreement was reached on Tuesday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media.
More follows....