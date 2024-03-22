Body of missing Missouri student Riley Strain found in Nashville river

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have located the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in West Nashville after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Strain’s body was pulled from the Cumberland River, approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville.

Police said an initial analysis of Mr Strain’s body showed no evidence that of foul play, and that an autopsy is pending.

Mr Strain, 22, was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers for an annual spring formal trip. On 8 March, he was kicked out of country star Luke Bryan's 32BRIDGE bar, reportedly for being intoxicated.

After being kicked out, Mr Strain spoke with his friends on the phone and told them he would return to their hotel. Rather than doing so, he began walking in the opposite direction, toward the Cumberland River.

The last signal sent from Mr Strain's phone placed him in the proximity of a park located near the river's banks.

Mr Strain's friends eventually realised that he had not returned to the hotel. They called 911 to report Mr Strain missing at 1:46am on Saturday, 9 March.

That kicked off a two week search in Nashville. Police, volunteers, and Mr Strain's friends and family from Missouri wandered the streets and questioned locals in an attempt to find the missing student.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department used sonar-equipped boats to search the Cumberlands River's waters for any sign of Mr Strain while a helicopter and drone inspected the nearby riverbanks.

Those searches turned up no evidence that Mr Strain had fallen into the river.

Police continued to push for answers, and told the public relatively early that they believed there had been no foul play involved in the student's disappearance.

Two women assisting in the search for Mr Strain eventually discovered his bank card discarded on the banks of the Cumberland River. Homeless residents told police they'd seen him wandering near the banks on the night of the disappearance, and eventually even a police officer revealed he'd had a chance, albeit brief, encounter with the student the night he disappeared.