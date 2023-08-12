Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fourth person has turned herself in for her alleged involvement in the now-viral Montgomery riverfront brawl.

The Montgomery Police Department announced that 21-year-old Mary Todd was charged with assault in the third degree. She is currently behind bars in the Municipal Jail, the police added.

She joins three other men who were arrested following the wild riverfront fight. It’s unclear whether she and Allen Todd, a 23-year-old man who turned himself in on Wednesday, are related.

Zachary Shipman, 25, also turned himself in on Wednesday night after police asked him and Mr Todd to turn themselves in no later than Tuesday. Richard Roberts, 48, was also held in custody in Selma as of Tuesday.

Police have previously said that the three men who were arrested were members of the pontoon boat, which was blocking the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space. It’s unclear if Ms Todd was also aboard the craft.

After waiting 45 minutes to dock the Harriott II, which was carrying 227 passengers, and many calls over the PA system asking for the pontoon boat owners to move their boat, a senior deckhand approached them and asked them to move their vessel, according to the police chief on Tuesday.

However, the pontoon boat owners did not take it well, as a fight broke out, with one of the members of the pontoon boat throwing fists at the deckhand. The brawl only grew from there, including one man hitting people over the head with a folding chair.

The captain of the Harriott II said he believes this interaction was “racially motivated,” but the massive brawl that transpired afterwards was not. Capt Jim Kitrell also noted earlier this week that he has had “trouble” with the pontoon boat owners in the past, and had considered pressing charges against them years ago, yet was talked out of it.