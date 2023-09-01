Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A possible road rage incident has left eight people hospitalised, after a car crashed into a nearby field north of Fort Collins in Colorado.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Thurdsay afternoon in the area of Owl Canyon Road and US Highway 287.

Shots were allegedly fired from a car to another vehicle, which then crashed and caught on fire.

Six people inside the car were shot at, but only received minor injuries that resulted from the crash. A ambulance that arrived at the scene to help the injured people also caught fire.

After the shooting the suspect vehicle then fled the scene.