Eight people hospitalised after road rage shooting leads to fiery car crash in Colorado

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Thurdsay afternoon in the area of Owl Canyon Road and US Highway 287

Amelia Neath
Friday 01 September 2023 15:02
A road rage shooting incident led to a fiery car crash

A possible road rage incident has left eight people hospitalised, after a car crashed into a nearby field north of Fort Collins in Colorado.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Thurdsay afternoon in the area of Owl Canyon Road and US Highway 287.

Shots were allegedly fired from a car to another vehicle, which then crashed and caught on fire.

Six people inside the car were shot at, but only received minor injuries that resulted from the crash. A ambulance that arrived at the scene to help the injured people also caught fire.

After the shooting the suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

