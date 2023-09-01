Eight people hospitalised after road rage shooting leads to fiery car crash in Colorado
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Thurdsay afternoon in the area of Owl Canyon Road and US Highway 287
A possible road rage incident has left eight people hospitalised, after a car crashed into a nearby field north of Fort Collins in Colorado.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Thurdsay afternoon in the area of Owl Canyon Road and US Highway 287.
Shots were allegedly fired from a car to another vehicle, which then crashed and caught on fire.
Six people inside the car were shot at, but only received minor injuries that resulted from the crash. A ambulance that arrived at the scene to help the injured people also caught fire.
After the shooting the suspect vehicle then fled the scene.