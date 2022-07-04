Two dead in road rage incident on New York highway

Two people were killed in New York state at the weekend in what police have said was a road rage incident.

State police said the incident took place on Saturday morning on the I-84 highway in Kent, a town of about 12,900 people in Putnam County.

The two drivers were travelling westbound on the highway when they both stopped their vehicles and argued in the right lane.

They were killed when a third car hit them, New York State Police said.

They were identified as 38-year-old Mark Hall of Holmes and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado of Wappinger, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the third car was taken to the hospital in nearby Danbury with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.