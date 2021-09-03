Woman shot twice after alleged road rage incident in Houston

A Texas woman is recovering after being shot twice in the wake of an alleged road-rage incident, according to Harris County authorities.

The 21-year-old victim was found by deputies called to the scene on Thursday, the Harris County sheriff’s office told The Independent on Friday. Her injuries were not life-threatening, the statement added.

“Before the female was transported to the hospital, she stated she was involved in an accident and that lead to the shooting,” the department said. “Deputies found several spent rounds in a span of four block area no other information.”

The department did not respond to a request for further detail on Friday including the woman’s condition or whether there had been arrests made.

According to a local NBC affiliate, the assailants “stopped, and then once they got on the street and straightened out, the shooter, leaned back out the window and continued firing at the vehicle,” HCSO deputy Matthew Curry said.

The details of the incident allegedly leading to the shooting were also not released.

“I head about 10 to 12 shots,” neighbour Arletha Ferguson told KPRC, adding that she ran outside after hearing the gunfire.

“My heart started beating real fast because they were some loud shots and I just felt like somebody was getting shot,” she told the station.

“I’ve been living here for over 15 years and this has never happened on my street. But you know, today’s time it can happen anywhere,” Ms Ferguson said.