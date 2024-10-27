Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Minor traffic incident’ turns deadly when suspect shoots victim in parking lot

Suspect was driving with his 18-month-old child in the car when an incident occurred leading to a deadly shooting

Alex Lang
Sunday 27 October 2024 23:53
David Jerome, 23, is accused of shooting a man dead in an apparent road rage clash. The victim was 41 years old
A ‘minor traffic’ incident led to a deadly shooting and now one person faces murder charges, police say.

David Jerome, 23, was charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper storage of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device, in connection to the shooting.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting in a parking lot.

Plymouth police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Brent Berkeley, 41.

David Jerome, 23, is accused of shooting a man dead in an apparent road rage clash. The victim was 41 years old
Police say there was a “minor traffic incident” between Berkeley and Jermoe while the two men were driving. It is unclear what happened but the two men got into a fight and Jerome allegedly discharged a firearm, shooting Berkeley.

Jerome’s 18-month-old son was in the car seat during the incident. There was no word on if the child was hurt or whose custody the infant is now in.

Further details about the alleged incident have not released at this time.

Witnesses helped identify Jermone as the suspect and he was arrested.

The suspect is set for an arraignment on Monday.

