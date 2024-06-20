The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A pair of gun-wielding robbers stole a man’s $100,000 watch outside a high-end New York restaurant before fleeing on a moped, police have said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening outside the exclusive Italian eatery Carbone in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

The duo walked up to the 39-year-old victim outside the restaurant and pressed the firearm to his chest while demanding the Patek Philippe watch off his wrist, police and law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

The two thieves then reportedly jumped onto a moped and escaped, driving north on Thompson Street.

Carbone has a reputation for being a hard reservation to snag and is frequently patronized by celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Adele, and the Kardashians.

According to the online policy, guests may be refused entry if they do not appear “sufficiently well-presented.” Reservations at Carbone have reportedly been sold on a so-called “black market” at up to $450.

It is unclear whether the victim of Tuesday’s crime had been a customer at Carbone, though they were reportedly not injured.

The Independent has reached out to Carbone for comment on the incident, and restaurant employees refused to comment to the Post.

Major Food Group, the management company of the upscale restaurant, has also been contacted for comment about the incident.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.