Chilling photos showing from Tree of Life synagogue shooting revealed at Robert Bowers murder trial

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 31 May 2023 16:10
Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jurors sitting for the trial of Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers were shown photos of important — and in some cases, destroyed — objects at the crime scene on the first day of the alleged gunman's trial.

Mr Bowers is facing numerous charges for killing 11 people when he attacked the synagogue in October 2018.

Jurors were shown a few important items and locations from the synagogue to give them context for the rest of the trial. Among them were a Torah rescued from the Holocaust and a the tiny bathroom where Rabbi Jeffrey Myers hid during the shooting.

