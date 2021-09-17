Real estate heir Robert Durst, long suspected of killing his friend in an execution-style shooting in Beverly Hills in 2000, has been convicted of murder.

Speculation around the case reached a fever pitch in 2015, after Durst seemed to admit to the killings in HBO’s 2015 docuseries ‘The Jinx.’

The 78-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and could be sentenced to life in prison.

His sentence will be decided at an upcoming hearing.