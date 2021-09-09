Latex mask worn by Robert Durst shown to jury as murder trial reaches climax

The jury in real estate heir Robert Durst’s murder trial have been shown the bizarre latex mask he was wearing when police arrested him in New Orleans, as the court case reaches its climax.

Prosecutors brought out the head to shoulder mask that Mr Durst had worn as a disguise to evade capture in 2015, during closing arguments in the trial in Los Angeles.

Mr Durst is accused of killing his friend Susan Berman at her Beverly Hills home, where she was shot in the back of the head in 2000.

Prosecutors have claimed that Mr Durst killed Ms Berman because she knew too much about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Mr Durst, 78, testified in his own defence for 15 days, with prosecutors telling the jury that he had lied or changed his story multiple times.

The trial is being held six years after the actor appeared on the HBO documentary series The Jinx, where he appeared to confess to multiple killings.

During filming the show, Mr Durst was caught on a live microphone muttering to himself, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

He was arrested in Louisiana the day before the show’s final episode was set to air, and had with him cash, a gun and a map of Cuba.

He has denied killing Berman but has admitted he discovered her body and failed to report it as he felt nobody would believe he had not killed her.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian reminded the jury that Mr Durst had testified he would lie under oath rather than admit murder.

Mr Balian said that the defendant had told a “fantastical tale” to deflect from his guilt in the case.

“This was an Olympic year. If there was an event for running from the truth, he’d be on the top of the podium,” he said.

Mr Durst is only charged with killing Berman, but prosecutors allege he also murdered his wife and a Texas neighbour while hiding from law enforcement in 2001.

Mr Durst has admitted to killing his neighbour and dismembering the body but argued self-defence and was acquitted.

He has never been prosecuted over his wife’s murder.