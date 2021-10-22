Robert Durst has been charged with murder in the case of his first wife who went missing in 1982.

A New York state investigator filed a criminal complaint on Thursday at court in Lewisboro, in which the real estate heir was accused of committing second-degree murder.

The office of Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement on Friday that they could “confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time”.

Ms Rocah convened a grand jury last week to consider charges and have started hearing testimony from witnesses, according to The Associated Press.

The 78-year-old Durst was sentenced to life in prison last week for the murder of Susan Berman, a close friend who prosecutors allege helped Durst cover up the murder of his wife.

Durst has several medical problems and sat in a wheelchair during most of the sentencing. He recently tested positive for Covid-19 and has been put on a ventilator in hospital, according to one of his attorneys.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles claim that Durst shot Ms Berman when she was about to make a confession to authorities about the death of Kathie Durst. She was 29 years old when she disappeared on 31 January 1982. Her body hasn’t been found and Robert Durst cited abandonment when he divorced her in 1990. She was declared legally dead in 2017 at the request of her family.

Multiple attempts to close the case of her disappearance have been made, but Robert Durst has never been charged until now. When the case was reopened in 1999, authorities searched their home as well as a lake.