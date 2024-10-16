The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The execution of Robert Roberson, the man at the center of a controversial “shaken baby syndrome” case, is set to proceed after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted against granting clemency on Wednesday.

Roberson, 57, is set to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter Nikki Curtis. The board’s decision came during a Texas House of Representatives hearing on the case.

According to the board’s voting records, panelists unanimously ruled against the commutation of a death sentence to a lesser penalty and a 180-day reprieve of execution.

The parole board does not have the power to stop an execution but Governor Greg Abbott can grant clemency upon receiving a recommendation from the board.

A group of 34 scientists from all over the world had sent a letter to the panelists stating Nikki died from a combination of severe pneumonia and septic shock.

“In other words, there was no homicide,” the group wrote. “Mr Roberson should not have been convicted, let alone convicted and sentenced to death.”

On Monday, Roberson’s attorneys filed an emergency motion for stay of execution in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, urging the court to consider the medical and scientific evidence proving that Nikki, died as a result of illness, accident, and improper medications.

The next day, a group of 86 state legislators sent a letter to the appeals court requesting a stay of execution until the end of the 2025 session so the legislature can consider amendments to laws impacting the case.

The court of criminal appeals denied all Roberson briefs on procedural grounds the following day.

Roberson would be the first person to ever be executed in connection with the condition, which has been discredited by the scientific community. Norman Gutkelch, a British pediatrician credited with discovering “shaken baby syndrome”, told The Washington Post in 2015 he believed the reasoning behind some criminal convictions citing the science “was faulty.”

Days before his daughter’s death, Roberson took her to the emergency room in Palestine, Texas as she’d been suffering from a respiratory infection, diarrhea and vomiting. A doctor prescribed Phenergan and Roberson took Nikki home. The next day, she developed a 104-degree fever and was given another dose of the medication combined with codeine.

The Federal Drug Administration no longer recommends the combination to children due to risks of induced breathing difficulties and death. The child had a long history of chronic health conditions, including breathing apnea.

Roberson left hospital with his daughter, took her home and put her to bed.

The following morning, he awoke to a strange cry and found Nikki on the floor at the foot of the bed. He comforted her and the two fell back asleep, court filings state. When he woke up later that morning, Nikki was unconscious with blue lips. He tried to revive the child and rushed her to the emergency room, but she already had signs of brain damage, including fixed and dilated eyes.

She was transported to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where she died from her injuries on February 1, 2002.

A pediatrician determined that abuse had played a factor in the girl’s death, after finding signs on her body typically associated with “shaken baby syndrome”, which included subdural hematoma, brain swelling and retinal hemorrhages.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide. Medical and law enforcement professionals did not further investigate the incident or consider the child’s prescribed medications and prior illnesses, court records filed earlier this month detailed.

No one else was with Nikki at the time of her death and Roberson had sole custody of the child. Her mother was homeless and addicted to drugs, the filings state. Child Protective Service took Nikki at birth, long before Roberson was identified as the girl’s father.

Authorities charged Roberson with capital murder the next day.

The board’s ruling came a day after an Anderson County court decided against vacating the man’s execution warrant. His attorneys argued that a judge who rejected his motion for relief in 2022 had been improperly assigned to the case.

Following the parole board’s ruling, one of Roberson’s attorneys, Gretchen Sween, vowed to continue fighting the case.

“It’s not shocking that the criminal justice system failed Mr Roberson so badly. What’s shocking is that, so far, the system has been unable to correct itself... We will ask Governor Abbott to issue a 30-day reprieve so we can continue to pursue Mr Roberson’s innocence claim. We pray that Governor Abbott does everything in his power to prevent the tragic, irreversible mistake of executing an innocent man.”