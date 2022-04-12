The 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin of Boston, according to reports.

Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a inbound train.

The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room everywhere he went. He’s loved by everyone.”

The relative added in a GoFundMe page that Lalin was on his way home from work when the tragedy occured. He allegedly rode the same line every day.

“Robinson was an amazing man who always had a huge smile, a warm heart and loved to help everyone around his community,” said Mr Lalin of his uncle. “He will be greatly missed. He was loved by everyone, and many will mourn his death for a long time.”

An investgation into the incident is ongoing and investigators from The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were at the station where the accident happend on Monday, according to CBS Boston.

The train operator invovled in the incident has also been taken off duty while that investigation is carried out.

MBTA said in a statement to WBZ-TV: “As NTSB, Transit Police and the MBTA Safety Department work to establish the facts, the investigation includes, but is not limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records”.

“I want to know. I want to find out what happened to Robinson. How can it be possible to die like that? When he put his hand [out], nobody saw that?” added Neny Norales, Lalin’s aunt, to CBS.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.