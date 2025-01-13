The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 64-year-old woman is out on bail after she served booze to two young boys who were shoveling snow for her and then tried to sexually assault one of them in Pittsburgh said police.

Rochelle Stewart was charged with one count of indecent assault, one count for making a false police report, and two counts each for giving minors alcohol and the corruption of minors by giving minors alcohol, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.

The shocking incident unfolded Wednesday when police were called to Windgap Avenue in Pittsburgh at around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a burglary that was underway.

But when they arrived, they found two highly intoxicated teenage boys, aged 12 and 13, as per the criminal complaint.

Both had been door-knocking along Windgap Avenue asking residents if they needed their walkways shoveled in exchange for cash – which is when Stewart paid them to shovel hers for $5.

But while they were shoveling, Stewart allegedly invited them inside for hot chocolate and instead, offered them wine and vodka, which they drank.

open image in gallery The 64-year-old allegedly invited the two teenage boys inside her home on Windgap Avenue in Pittsburgh (pictured) before getting them drunk and attempted to assault one ( Google Maps )

"The juveniles were speaking in a nonsensical way exclaiming that a lady had just got them drunk and touched them," Pittsburgh police wrote in the complaint.

Initially, officers had issues tracking down the caller but eventually identified them as Stewart. Upon answering her door, she reportedly failed to mention the alleged burglary and refused to answer any questions.

When police separated the two boys to question them on the incident, they both disclosed a similar version of events, according to court paperwork.

One of them told police that once he was drunk, the woman sat beside him and positioned her leg over his before trying to touch him inappropriately – this is when the two boys tried to leave.

However, they had to go back inside after realizing one of them had forgotten his coat – this is when police say they arrived.

The woman denied letting the boys inside her home, but police stated they found the victim’s coat traipsed on her couch and spotted a half-gallon bottle of vodka that was half empty.

One of the boys also filmed the alleged inappropriate incident – evidence that showed Stewart sitting with the other and rubbing his arm and shoulder, said officers.

The two teenagers were taken home after police made contact with their mothers.

Stewart was subsequently booked into the Allegheny County Jail. But according to court records, seen by Law & Crime, she made 10 percent of her $1,000 bail and was released from custody Thursday.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 22.

The Independent contacted Pittsburgh Police for further information.