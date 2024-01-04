Ex-rocker charged with murder of missing girlfriend

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former rock musician faces murder charges over the death of his missing girlfriend in California following the discovery of human remains.

Theobald Lengyel, 54, was arrested in connection with the killing of 61-year-old Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann. Police say she was last seen alive in Santa Cruz on 3 December.

Herrmann was reported missing by her family on 12 December and her Toyota Highlander vehicle was found outside her boyfriend’s home in El Cerrito.

Mr Lengyel was a founding member of the funk-metal band Mr Bungle and played a variety of instruments, according to SFGate.

Officials said that following the victim’s disappearance he had “not cooperated with the police investigation” and travelled by car to Portland, Oregon.

Theobald Lengyel, 54, was arrested in connection with the killing of 61-year-old Alice ‘Alyx' Kamakaokalani Herrmann (El Cerrito Police Department)

Investigators eventually found human remains in a wooded area at Tilden Regional Park, around four miles from El Cerrito.

Police have not shared any details on the cause of death and the remains are awaiting DNA confirmation by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

Mr Lengyel was arrested and booked in the Santa Cruz County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. Capitola Police made the arrest and said that Mr Lengyel also goes by the name “Mylo Stone.”

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” the Capitola Police Department said in a statement.

“The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalani,” the department added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this time.”