Newly obtained video shows shackled Ronald Greene being ordered to stay facedown during arrest

Newly obtained footage shows state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down despite being shackled at the time.

Footage from the fatal arrest has been released this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.

“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.

“You better lay on your f****** belly like I told you to! You understand?” he added.