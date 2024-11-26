The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man hired to work on a roof died while on the job — but his body wasn’t discovered until days later after a block holiday party, police say.

Authorities and paramedics responded to a November 23 report of an “unresponsive male” on the roof of a business at the 3500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank, California, Burbank Police said.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the unidentified man was pronounced dead, police said.

Police discovered the man “had been hired to do some work on the roof and had passed away while doing the work,” authorities said.

Authorities suspect no signs of foul play or trauma in the incident.

Police have not disclosed his name or age. It’s not immediately clear who discovered the man on the roof.

The man was last seen on Thursday and a missing persons report was filed by his family on Friday, but his body wasn’t found until Saturday, KTLA reported.

On Friday, November 22, Burbank held its annual Holiday in the Park event, where there was a vintage car show, live music, a holiday boutique, an art fair, a photo-op with Santa and food trucks. The city shuts down parts of Magnolia Boulevard.

The roofer’s body was found at a business within those closed blocks, the outlet reported.

The Los Angeles County Coroner Investigator responded and will be handling the investigation, police said.