Sacramento shooting - latest: Three children among five dead in California church shooting
Police have identified the shooter who they say killed his children and himself in murder-suicide at church in Sacramento
Five people are dead, including three young children, in what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.
A father who came to the church with his three children, all under the age of 15, shot them along with a fourth individual before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.
The person has been identified as David Fidel Mora-Rojas.
Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place.
Officials have not disclosed the identity of the fifth victim.
The mother of the children is not yet known to have been notified of the killing, though police said they would send a chaplain to deliver the news once she was located.
No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.
Follow live updates below
Father kills his three children and shoots himself in murder-suicide at Sacramento church
Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.
David Fidel Mora-Rojas, is believed to have shot his three children, all under the age of 15, as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.
Josh Marcus has more details here:
Five dead, including three children, in murder-suicide at Sacramento church
David Fidel Mora-Rojas identified as suspected shooter, police say
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.