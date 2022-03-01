Liveupdated1646106155

Sacramento shooting - latest: Three children among five dead in California church shooting

Police have identified the shooter who they say killed his children and himself in murder-suicide at church in Sacramento

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 01 March 2022 03:42
<p>Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento</p>

Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento

(AP)

Five people are dead, including three young children, in what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.

A father who came to the church with his three children, all under the age of 15, shot them along with a fourth individual before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.

The person has been identified as David Fidel Mora-Rojas.

Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the fifth victim.

The mother of the children is not yet known to have been notified of the killing, though police said they would send a chaplain to deliver the news once she was located.

No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

Follow live updates below

1646106155

Father kills his three children and shoots himself in murder-suicide at Sacramento church

Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.

David Fidel Mora-Rojas, is believed to have shot his three children, all under the age of 15, as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.

Josh Marcus has more details here:

Five dead, including three children, in murder-suicide at Sacramento church

David Fidel Mora-Rojas identified as suspected shooter, police say

Stuti Mishra1 March 2022 03:42
1646105726

Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.

Stuti Mishra1 March 2022 03:35

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in