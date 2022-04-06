At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say
Police have said that the evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries.
Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Police have said that a man drove 10th street as people were leaving clubs and bars in downtown Sacramento and fired a large number of bullets. Another person discharged a gun, killing three women and three men – all of them were fathers. Twelve people were wounded and some secured their own transport to hospitals as there weren’t enough ambulances.
At least two people are still in hospital because of their gunshot wounds. No homicide charges have been filed so far. Authorities credited evidence and tips provided by the public with their break in the investigation.
More follows...
The Associated Press contributed to this report
