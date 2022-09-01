Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fourteen-year-old boy charged with murder of his 10-year-old stepsister

Teenager could face life imprisonment under charges

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 01 September 2022 20:14
<p>Na’Mylah J Turner-Moore was found dead on Tuesday in Saginaw, Michigan </p>

Na’Mylah J Turner-Moore was found dead on Tuesday in Saginaw, Michigan

(MLive)

A Michigan teenager has been charged with killing his 10-year-old stepsister.

During an arraingnment hearing on Wednesday in Saginaw County US District Court, 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the killing of Na’Mylah J Turner-Moore, according online court records seen by The Independent.

His arrest was announced earlier on Wednesday by Michigan State Police, who said they had taken a young male into custody. He was later identified as Ny’Mylah’s stepbrother by MLive on Thursday, citing Michigan and Saginaw Police.

The boy’s father reportedly owned the Saginaw property from where Na’Mylah went missing around 6.15am Tuesday. He phoned 911 to report her missing after contacting her biological father, who also was unsure of her location. The girl’s mother was not at home.

Na’Mylah was found dead a few hours later on an abandoned lot near the home.

Recommended

Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson said there appeared to be no wrongdoing on behalf of either fathers and that early inquiries suggested no weapon had been used in the death and sexual assault was not involved.

Jameion, who is due to appear for a preliminary examination on 21 September, could face a life sentence if convicted of open murder as an adult under Michigan state law, NBC25 reported.

US District Judge Elian EH Fichtner denied bond and it was unclear if Jameion entered a plea. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Independent has approached the state police department for comment, while an attorney for Jameion declined to comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in