Fourteen-year-old boy charged with murder of his 10-year-old stepsister

A Michigan teenager has been charged with killing his 10-year-old stepsister.

During an arraingnment hearing on Wednesday in Saginaw County US District Court, 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the killing of Na’Mylah J Turner-Moore, according online court records seen by The Independent.

His arrest was announced earlier on Wednesday by Michigan State Police, who said they had taken a young male into custody. He was later identified as Ny’Mylah’s stepbrother by MLive on Thursday, citing Michigan and Saginaw Police.

The boy’s father reportedly owned the Saginaw property from where Na’Mylah went missing around 6.15am Tuesday. He phoned 911 to report her missing after contacting her biological father, who also was unsure of her location. The girl’s mother was not at home.

Na’Mylah was found dead a few hours later on an abandoned lot near the home.

Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson said there appeared to be no wrongdoing on behalf of either fathers and that early inquiries suggested no weapon had been used in the death and sexual assault was not involved.

Jameion, who is due to appear for a preliminary examination on 21 September, could face a life sentence if convicted of open murder as an adult under Michigan state law, NBC25 reported.

US District Judge Elian EH Fichtner denied bond and it was unclear if Jameion entered a plea. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Independent has approached the state police department for comment, while an attorney for Jameion declined to comment.