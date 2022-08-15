Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a new report claims.

Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.

Mr Matar has been charged with the author’s attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Developing story: more to come