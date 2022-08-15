Jump to content
Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, reports says

Intelligence officials say Hadi Matar, 25, was speaking to members of the militia over social media

Bevan Hurley
Monday 15 August 2022 19:29
Moment Salman Rushdie's attacker apprehended on stage

The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a new report claims.

Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.

Mr Matar has been charged with the author’s attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Developing story: more to come

