Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, reports says
Intelligence officials say Hadi Matar, 25, was speaking to members of the militia over social media
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a new report claims.
Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.
Mr Matar has been charged with the author’s attempted murder and is being held without bail.
Developing story: more to come
