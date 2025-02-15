Police find body of transgender man they say was tortured for more than a month

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

New York State Police have charged five people in the murder of a missing transgender man who authorities said died after being tortured for more than a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field.

The victim, Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man originally from Minnesota, was reported missing on Feb. 9. Police said he arrived in New York in September and had lost contact with loved ones.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop that includes the Finger Lakes region, said the facts and circumstances of the case were “beyond depraved" and “by far the worst” homicide investigation the office has ever been part of.

“No human being should have to endure what Sam endured,” he said, during televised news conference. Police did not share many details of the case, noting it remained under active investigation.

When asked if Nordquist's torture and death were considered a hate crime, Capt. Kelly Swift the New York State Police Troop E’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation said police hadn't ruled it out but stressed the investigation was continuing. Investigators also need to determine Nordquist's relationship with the suspects as well as the suspects' relationships with one another.

Following the news Rochester city council members Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin and Kim Smith released a joint statement, reading: “We mourn the loss of Sam Nordquist, a Trans man whose life was taken in a horrific act of violence. Our hearts are with Sam’s family, friends and loved ones. No family should have to endure such a loss—we send them our deepest condolences and unwavering support.

“Every person deserves to live with dignity, safety, and the freedom to be themselves without fear. To our Transgender and LGBTQIA+ neighbors—we see you, we grieve with you, and we stand with you in love and solidarity. At a time when hostility toward LGBTQIA+ people is rising—as Federal orders attempt to erase the word Trans from public record—we must hold firm in our commitment to fiercely defending and protecting our Trans neighbors.

“Our Trans and LGBTQIA+ residents are, and have always been, integral to the fabric of our communities. We reaffirm our commitment to protecting Trans rights, ensuring safety for all and wish to make clear that you belong—fully, openly, and without fear. The progress we have made was hard-won, and we will not allow it to be lost. “We honor Sam’s memory by continuing to build communities where Trans and LGBTQIA+ people can live safely, freely and authentically. We encourage community members to attend Sam’s vigil on Monday February 17 at 6pm. The vigil will be held at Wood Library, 134 N Main St. Canandaigua, NY 14424.”

Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. All five were charged with second-degree murder after police on Thursday searched a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last place Nordquist was known to be staying.

All five were being held in police custody, pending arraignment. It was unclear whether any had obtained an attorney.

The investigation has so far revealed a “deeply disturbing pattern of abuse” that ultimately resulted in Nordquist's death, said Swift, who called it “one of the most horrific crimes” she has ever investigated in her 20-year law enforcement career.