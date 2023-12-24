Visiting relatives find body in freezer at San Diego home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A body was discovered in a freezer at a home in San Diego by visiting relatives, police say.

“Out of town” family members reported the gruesome discovery just before noon on Friday, according to a news release from the San Diego Police Department.

The body was believed to be female and efforts to identify her are underway.

The homicide unit is investigating the case due to the “unusual location” in which the body was found, though it is unclear if the woman was a victim of foul play.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

The owner of the home has not been disclosed, nor have any details about the family members who found the body.

Police said they would not disclose any additional details until identification is made.

“Detectives are continuing to gather information to understand what happened and why the body was inside the freezer,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.