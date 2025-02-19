The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A veteran Cal Fire captain who recently helped to lead the fight against the devastating wildfires that raged across southern California was stabbed to death inside her San Diego home with investigators believing she may have known her attacker.

Rebecca “Beck” Marodi, 49, was found with multiple stab wounds at her residence on Rancho Villa Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. She was identified by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuesday.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies attempted to resuscitate the off-duty firefighter until Cal Fire paramedics arrived.

Despite their efforts, Marodi succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be taken to a hospital, Lieutenant Michael Krugh of SDCSO’s homicide unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation is underway though the suspect’s motivations were not immediately clear. However, officials said that Marodi may have known “the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident.”

open image in gallery Mardoi, a Cal Fire captain, had worked as a firefighter since 1993 ( Riverside Hazmat Team )

Investigators did not elaborate on how Marodi may have known her suspected killer. Online posts show that she is married. Her wife has yes to address her partner’s death publicly.

A procession of fire engines and trucks transported Marodi to the medical examiner's office Tuesday afternoon. She was draped in the American flag and wheeled out of her home on a gurney by fellow firefighters.

Marodi, who was stationed in French Valley, just north of San Diego, spent almost three decades working as a firefighter, making her way from a volunteer in 1993 to captain in 2022.

A recent Instagram post from Cal Fire’s Batallion 15, stationed in Temecula, and Marodi’s Facebook shows her on the front lines of the deadly Eaton Fire with Cal Fire Riverside's Engine Company 83

open image in gallery Marodi was draped in the American flag and wheeled out of her home.y Cal Fire personnel on a gurney on Tuesday ( NBC7 )

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Rebecca Marodi during this challenging time,” Krugh said.

Despite the tragic incident, Cal Fire said Marodi’s legacy will remain.

"Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues," it said in a statement Tuesday.

“Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

The Independent has contacted the SDCSO for more information.