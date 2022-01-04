San Diego officials searching for suspect who fatally pushed man, 68, onto train tracks

San Diego police name victim as Martin Andara of California

Sheila Flynn
Tuesday 04 January 2022 00:04
A 68-year-old California man was killed after being pushed onto train tracks “without provocation” on New Year’s Day at a San Diego station, officials said.

Martin Andara, of Santee - about 25 minutes east of San Diego - was found “unresponsive with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform” at Old Town Trolley Station around 6.23am, the San Diego Police Department said on Monday in a statement.

“Detectives have learned the male and suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation,” the release said.

Mr Andara “struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries”, the release said.

The suspect fled on foot, police said. He was described as a light-skinned male in his 20s standing 5’7 to 5’9 with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

He remained at large on Monday.

