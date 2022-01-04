A 68-year-old California man was killed after being pushed onto train tracks “without provocation” on New Year’s Day at a San Diego station, officials said.

Martin Andara, of Santee - about 25 minutes east of San Diego - was found “unresponsive with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform” at Old Town Trolley Station around 6.23am, the San Diego Police Department said on Monday in a statement.

“Detectives have learned the male and suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation,” the release said.

Mr Andara “struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries”, the release said.

The suspect fled on foot, police said. He was described as a light-skinned male in his 20s standing 5’7 to 5’9 with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

He remained at large on Monday.