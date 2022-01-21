Armed man shot dead by police near San Francisco airport

San Francisco police shot and killed a “suspicious individual” at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The police department said in a statement on Friday that a bystander was also wounded in the altercation, not far from the BART station near San Francisco’s International terminal building.

It came after police were called to the BART station near the International Terminal at around 7.26am following reports of a “suspicious individual” who was reportedly armed with two weapons.

An employee for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was reportedly the first to notice the individual, and followed up by reporting the suspicious behaviour.

The individual engaged with police and was fatally wounded by a San Francisco Police Department officer.

“Responding officers rendered aid to the man and summoned medics to the scene. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the department said.

According to CBS San Francisco, a bystander was struck by a ricocheting bullet and was treated by San Francisco Fire Department emergency medical personnel on-scene and taken to a hospital nearby.

Their injuries were said not to be life threatening.

“At this point in the investigation, there’s no indication of this incident being involved in terrorism, like the individual came to commit some type of act of terrorism,” the police department’s Grace Gatpandan told the news station.

“It’s contained to this particular event.”

No names have been released.