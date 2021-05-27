Footage shared by a neighbour of suspected San Jose shooter Samuel Cassidy shows the man calmly loading a duffel bag into his car on the morning of the deadly attack.

KPIX obtained video from Doug Suh, whose security camera showed Cassidy leaving his home and packing his car. Mr Suh told Mercury News that Cassidy seemed “strange” and “lonely”.

“I’d say hello and he’d just look at me without saying anything,” he said.

“One day I was backing out of his driveway and he yelled at me, ‘Don’t even go on my driveway!’ After that, I never talked to him again.”

The railway technician opened fire at his workplace Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), killing eight people before taking his own life. Authorities confirmed that a ninth victim had died in hospital following the attack.

Following the mass shooting, Cassidy’s ex-wife told the Associated Press that he had fantasised about killing his colleagues, but that she never believed he would go through with it.