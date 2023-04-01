Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florida police are searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a month after getting into a truck at a gas station.

Sara Ebersole, 26, was last seen on 2 March, near a Circle K gas station in Reddick, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sara willingly left the Circle K” in a black pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said, describing her being in the company of “two unknown males.”

"Due to the length of time since she was last seen and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information about her whereabouts,” the office said in a press release on Friday.

Ms Ebersole is described by police as being a white woman who is 5ft 4 in and 120lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

“Law enforcement is also looking to identify the owner of the vehicle, who may know where Sara went after leaving the gas station,” the sheriff’s office added in its bulletin.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to call the police.