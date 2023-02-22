Sarah Lawrence sex cult member sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Sarah Lawrence sex cult member who prosecutors say fell under the spell of mastermind Larry Ray has been sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison.

Isabell Pollok, 31, pleaded guilty in September to a single count of participating in a money laundering scheme by forcing one of his victims into prostitution.

At the Manhattan court on Wednesday, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman said Pollok’s “sophisticated” had involved “extreme and sadistic violence”.

“Your crime was an extremely serious one,” Mr Liman told her.

“It lasted a long time. It caused immense harm to its victims, destroying lives in the process.”

Pollok apologised through tears at the sentencing, saying that her former mentor had “controlled me in ways I cannot understand,” according to Law and Crime.

Pollok met Larry Ray as a teenager at Sarah Lawrence College, an elite college for liberal arts in New York, when he moved into a student dorm room in 2010.

Ray manipulated the students into believing they

