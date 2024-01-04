Father and son arrested in murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father and son have been arrested in connection with the death of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend who were found shot dead in San Antonio.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder, while his father, 53-year old Ramon Preciado was charged with abuse of a corpse for helping his son move the bodies after Ms Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead inside a car on 26 December, police said.

An unborn baby was also found dead inside the car.

A search for the couple was carried out after their families became alarmed when Ms Soto did not turn up on Saturday for an appointment to have her labour induced.

Police then launched a search for two persons of interest in the case.

Chilling footage released by police on Thursday captured the couple’s Kia Optima and a dark-coloured pickup truck with a bed cover. Police said that one person of interest was driving the Kia Optima and the other the pickup truck.