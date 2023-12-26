Pregnant teen vanishes a day before she was set to give birth

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are still searching for Savanah Nicole Soto, a pregnant Texas teen who went missing on Friday, a day before she was scheduled to be induced into labour.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issed a CLEAR alert on Monday, describing Ms Soto as a white, 18-year-old woman with brown eyes.

She may be tied to a gray, 2013 Kia Optima with temporary Texas tags numbered 4289D57, according to the alert, which is issued when an individual is in “imminent danger” or police suspect their disappearance is involuntary.

She was last seen on Friday afternoon at the Valencia Lofts apartment complex, where she lived with her boyfriend, the father of the child, according to her family.

Ms Soto’s family became concerned when she didn’t show up for a hospital appointment on Saturday. She was a week past her due date, the family told KENS.

“I pray to God every day, every minute, every second of the day we pray to God to bring her home, to bring her home safely because we need her home, to complete our family again,” he grandmother, Rachel Soto, told the station.

The family member added that she hadn’t been able to get ahold of Ms Soto’s boyfriend either since the disappearance.

Police sent out a CLEAR alert on Monday for Savanah Nicole Soto, 18 (KTRK screengrab)

“It’s not normal, something’s not adding up here,” she said. “I want answers, we all want answers.”

Various family members of the couple offered conflicting theories about what might’ve happened.

Ms Soto’s sister-in-law claimed her family member was being abused.

“i won’t allow you to be one of those statistics of what happens when u have an abusive boyfriend,” she wrote on social media, in a post viewed by The New York Post.

“If anyone knows my son Matthew Guerra he and his pregnant girlfriend are missing,” Ms Soto’s boyfriend’s mother wrote on social media, according to the Post. “I know my son and he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.”

Gloria Cordova told KHOU her daughter was excited to be a new mother.

“Savanah was so, so happy because she was going to be a mommy. It breaks my heart,” she said.

Those with information about the disappearance are encouraged to contact the Leon Valley Police Department at (210) 684-1391.