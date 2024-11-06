Arkansas school employee arrested and accused of sending a nude photo to a student

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A school employee in Arkansas is being accused of sending a nude photo to a student and now faces criminal charges.

Kara Callahan, 34, faces one count of sexual indecency with a child, according to KAIT. The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a tip on September 24 about Callahan’s alleged crimes.

The tip said she sent nude pictures of herself to a student. It’s unclear the student’s age.

Investigators spoke to students at Greene County Tech School District in Paragould, Arkansas, and one student showed investigators the photo, according to the report.

Callahan spoke to police on October 29 and she admitted to being the person in the photo, according to the report.

Kara Callahan, an employee at an Arkansas school, is accused of sending a nude photo to a student. ( Greene County Sheriff’s office )

According to the district’s webpage, Callahan worked as an administrative assistant at the school. She has been placed on leave since her arrest.

Greene County Tech Superintendent Scott Gerrish provided a statement to KAIT in the wake of her arrest.

“Greene County Tech School District is aware that the District Court of Greene County has determined that probable cause exists for the arrest of Kara Callahan, an employee of the school district. Upon the district learning of the allegations, Ms. Callahan was immediately placed on administrative leave and we are reviewing the situation in accordance with district policies,” it read.

“Greene County Tech is committed to holding all its employees to a high standard of professionalism and trust within the school environment and the community.”