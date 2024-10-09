The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The defense team for Scott Peterson — who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci in 2002 — have scored a major victory in their fight to free their client from prison.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill ruled that the defense — the Los Angeles Innocence Project — can access decades-old evidence that had been left undisclosed during Peterson’s trial. The defense will likely look for any evidence it can use to argue that Peterson’s trial was irregular or otherwise improperly conducted.

The evidence reportedly includes DNA samples and other forensic materials, CBS News reports.

Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002, and was reported missing a day later by her husband. Peterson told police at the time that he had been away on a solo fishing trip, and that he returned to an empty home on Christmas Eve.

Four months after her disappearance, Laci’s body washed up on a shore several mies from where Peterson had been fishing. Police arrested Peterson’s brother in San Diego, where he had been traveling using his brother’s passport. Police believed at the time that Peterson was trying to flee into Mexico.

Peterson has maintained his innocence since he was first charged with the killings. He was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to death. His sentence was reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021.

Scott Peterson during a pretrial hearing in Modesto, California, July 2003 ( Al Golub-Pool/Getty Images )

In 2022, Peterson request a new trial, alleging juror misconduct, but that request was denied.

The defense — seeking a new avenue to force a fresh trial for Peterson — requested access to 600 pieces of evidence from various law enforcement and government agencies related to the case. They were ultimately only given access to approximately three dozen pieces of evidence.

Peterson and his representation have alleged that Laci was killed during a burglary that went wrong. Investigators followed up on that theory but ultimately cleared any suspects related to that theory. Another burglary occurred on the same street as the Peterson’s home, but it occurred two days after Laci’s disappearances.

Some of the evidence the defense requested include video recordings and transcripts of interviews conducted by the Modesto Police Department related to the burglary. The defense was granted some of that information, including photos taken during the investigation.

The defense managed to secure access to the evidence under a California law allowing a defendant convicted of a serious or violent felony and who was sentenced to 15 or more years in jail to access materials they otherwise would not have been given at the time of their trial.

Peterson is currently incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison.