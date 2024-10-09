Sea Lion dies after being found with a gunshot wound on a California beach

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

California police are offering a $20,000 reward after beachgoers found a sea lion shot in the back and left to die along the shore on the shore.

The two-year-old mammal was rescued from Bolsa Chica State Beach off Pacific Coast Highway on August 7 by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Orange County. The sea lion died from its injuries the following day.

An autopsy report found the sea lion suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Police are now seeking information pertaining to the case and any details surrounding the crime.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

A sea lion was found shot on the beach in August. Officials are now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect involved ( NOAA Office of Law Enforcement )

Shooting a sea lion is a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act that prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing or killing of marine mammals.

Violating the act is punishable by up to a year in prison, civil fines of up to $34,457 and the forfeiture of the vessel used.

The law does allow for non-lethal methods to deter the animals from damaging private property, including fishing gear and catch as long as it does not injure or kill an animal. Sea lions are not an endangered species. It’s estimated that there are at least 257,000 sea lions living off the coast of California.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-853-1964 or report it online.