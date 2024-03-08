The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is under way for a missing Tennessee teenager with autism, with investigators now extending their efforts across state lines to a Kentucky landfill.

Sebastian Rogers, 15, vanished from his home in Hendersonville over a week ago on the morning of 26 February.

An Amber Alert was issued to try to track down the teenager and bring him home safely but so far he is yet to be found.

This week, authorities were spotted combing through the landfill where the trash from the teen’s neighbourhood ended up, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials called the search of the landfill a “precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions”.

Kentucky State Police spokesperson Ridge Porter told WKRN that detectives had obtained a search warrant for the Hopkins County Regional Landfill in White Plains.

Sebastian Rogers has been missing since 26 February (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Aerial video footage from local news outlets captured a white tarp covering part of the landfill area while officers were seen digging through the trash for clues.

The search of the landfill site (WSMV)

The efforts come just days after the ground search for Sebastian was scaled back earlier in the week as authorities transitioned to the investigative side of the case.

The sheriff’s office said that investigators are now working on eliminating and drumming up leads.

Authorities said that Sebastian’s family has been cooperative with the investigation.