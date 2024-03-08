Desperate search under way at landfill site for missing teenager with autism
Sebastian Rogers, 15, vanished from his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee on 26 February
Parents of Sebastian Rogers speak out
A desperate search is under way for a missing Tennessee teenager with autism, with investigators now extending their efforts across state lines to a Kentucky landfill.
Sebastian Rogers, 15, vanished from his home in Hendersonville over a week ago on the morning of 26 February.
An Amber Alert was issued to try to track down the teenager and bring him home safely but so far he is yet to be found.
This week, authorities were spotted combing through the landfill where the trash from the teen’s neighbourhood ended up, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials called the search of the landfill a “precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions”.
Kentucky State Police spokesperson Ridge Porter told WKRN that detectives had obtained a search warrant for the Hopkins County Regional Landfill in White Plains.
Aerial video footage from local news outlets captured a white tarp covering part of the landfill area while officers were seen digging through the trash for clues.
The efforts come just days after the ground search for Sebastian was scaled back earlier in the week as authorities transitioned to the investigative side of the case.
The sheriff’s office said that investigators are now working on eliminating and drumming up leads.
Authorities said that Sebastian’s family has been cooperative with the investigation.