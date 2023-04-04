Fears of ‘serial killer’ after three teens found shot in the head in Florida

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florida police are investigating the possibility that a serial killer may be on the loose after three teenagers were found with gunshot wounds.

The teens were found either dead or dying next to a road close to Ocklawaha, about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.

One of the teenagers has been named. Layla Silvernail, 16, was alive when she was found on Thursday night but will be taken off life support, the page for a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by her softball league states.

“Layla is showing no brain activity and her family has decided to donate her organs so she can help others in the wake of this tragedy,” the page says.

She was found in a dumpster close to Forest Lakes Park with a gunshot wound to the head, according to WCJB.

An unnamed boy, 17, was found shot dead beside a road on Friday morning within a mile of where Layla was located. Another 16-year-old girl was discovered on Saturday shot and killed inside Layla’s car, which had been partially plunged into a lake.

In a video shared on Facebook, Sheriff Billy Woods said police are looking into the connections between the three teenagers.

“My Major Crimes Detectives are working 24/7 to continue their murder investigation and diligently track down every possible lead,” he said. “I know this is a rural, tight-knit community and many of you are very concerned. Someone out there knows something. Word travels fast but we want you to have accurate information and not rumours.”

Layla’s softball league wrote on the GoFundMe page for the teenager that Layla “has been playing softball all her life in Recreation and Travelball. She is the definition of a team player and an amazing athlete. She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed”.

Before it had become clear that Layla would succumb to her wounds, Jenna Schmitt, a friend of the teen, told WCJB that “when I heard, I was stunned”.

“I had to go into the hallway. I kind of just broke down instantly when I heard what happened, but when I found out she was still alive, it kind of gave me hope,” she added. “I’ve known Layla since I was two years old basically, maybe younger. My mom was best friends with her mom so it’s kind of like an emotional roller coaster cause we’re still close to this day.”

Area resident Sara Berghuis told the local TV station that “my emotions were plain clear as can be that these kids didn’t even get to start their lives and these parents and these families are devastated”.

“I’m hoping the one girl does make it but I don’t know any details, they’re not releasing anything. My kids were scared more than anything,” she added.