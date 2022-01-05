Sex offender named Pirate sentenced after using cigarette to burn disabled woman

Lawyers described pair’s relationship as ‘strange’ amid plea deal agreement

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 05 January 2022 14:47
(Pirate, formerly Daniel Selovich/Bannock County Jail)

A sex offender named Pirate has been sentenced in Idaho after he was accused of assaulting a disabled woman with a cigarette.

Pirate, 43, was arrested amid allegations that he arrived at a disabled woman’s home in Downey, Idaho, on 7 November 2019 and was allowed to stay with her.

He allegedly bit her lip and neck, and “held her [mouth open] so that he could ash his cigarette into her mouth”, prosecutors alleged.

Pirate also “took pictures as she held the ash in her mouth”, in an relationship described by his attorney as “strange”, as East Idaho News reported.

He was charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery for assaulting the unnamed disabled woman, but agreed to a plea deal during Tuesday’s court hearing.

Pirate was reported as saying that “I felt I had justice on my side … My only regret is I didn’t go no contendo or whatever”.

He has also been ordered to pay $515 (£380), and will not serve further jail time because had spent a year awaiting trial, reports suggested.

Stratton Paul Laggis, his attorney, had argued that it would have been difficult to show proof of the disabled woman’s allegations if there was a trial.

Pirate, who legally changed his name in 2013, reportedly has a history of sexual assaulting women, with a disabled woman accusing him of assault in 2004 in Las Vegas.

He was also accused by a former girlfriend of head butting her at a motel not far from Salt Lake City in 2018, East Idaho News reported.

Speaking in an interview with KRCR-TV in California, Pirate said in January 2020 that “All these charges are either getting dropped down to petty or getting thrown out.”

“These are charges at the minimum is usually 15 years the maximum is life … Now either I am the luckiest guy alive or maybe there is more to these stories.”

