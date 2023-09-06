Wisconsin student brutally beaten and sexually assaulted near campus

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A female student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison remains in critical condition following a horrific off-campus attack.

The Madison Police Department announced on Tuesday that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was found between West Wilson and Bedford streets in the early morning hours of Sunday. A witness who realised that she was severely injured alerted authorities to the scene.

The victim was raped and beaten, police said, before the suspect fled the scene. Her injuries are life-threatening but she is expected to survive.

Authorities have asked people who live near where the attack took place to submit footage from surveillance cameras that may have captured the assault.

“If you were gone during the holiday weekend and live within 4 blocks of where this incident occurred (Wilson St and Bedford intersection) we ask that you submit all surveillance video and/or photos from this area,” the department said in a statement. “This could also be video surveillance from vehicles, such as Teslas, that were parked in the area. All video already submitted is in the process of being reviewed.”

Investigators have gathered physical, digital and biological evidence over the weekend, but encouraged residents of the area to submit any footage they have available.

The case is considered to be a top priority, and significant progress has been made in the investigation, police said.

The department said in a statement on Tuesday that the victim did not know her attacker and the assault appeared to be random. The woman remains in critical condition but is expected to recover.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages right now. We have called in numerous Madison Police personnel on this holiday weekend to conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” said Assistant Chief Paige Valenta.

Patrols in the area have increased in the aftermath of the attack.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid walking alone, especially at night.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Madison Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information anonymously here.